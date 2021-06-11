GSA Hosts FedFleet 2021 to Champion Electrification of the Federal Fleet

This week, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) closed out the first-ever virtual version of FedFleet, a cross-agency collaboration forum for the federal fleet community to learn about, share, and discuss fleet topics. These topics included supporting the electrification of the federal fleet, with issues ranging from fleet charging stations and overall electric vehicle safety to infrastructure and equity. Closing remarks were provided by GSA Acting Administrator Katy Kale and White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

“President Biden signed an executive order that helps ensure the federal government leads by example and leverages its buying power to electrify our federal fleet,” said White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. “I want to thank the thousands of fleet management professionals leading this charge and demonstrating our leadership and commitment to winning the future. The many agencies that will work together to achieve our goals exemplify the whole-of-government approach to tackling the climate crisis.”

“GSA is embracing this opportunity to do our part to help make America the global leader in electric vehicle fleet production and adoption,” said Acting Administrator Katy Kale. “And we are keeping equity at the center of our work. We want everyone to have access to the benefits and opportunities that come with electrifying the federal fleet including good paying jobs, improved air quality, and better quality of life.”

FedFleet served more than 2,200 federal fleet management and automotive professionals from across the government who took part in this virtual event, held from June 7-10, 2021. The U.S. government manages 600,000 non-tactical vehicles. Of those, GSA leases over 225,000 vehicles to federal agencies. Additionally, GSA continues to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which currently includes 455 charging stations located at GSA-operated federal buildings and facilities across the country.

“One of our goals was to share information about current progress and future planning for the Federal Fleet program,” explained Assistant Commissioner for the Federal Acquisition Service’s Office of Travel, Transportation, and Logistics Charlotte Phelan. “GSA is working with vehicle suppliers to offer the latest available commercial vehicle technology to facilitate the electrification of the federal fleet over the next few years to the greatest extent possible, and working to ensure availability of easily accessible charging stations.”

Phelan was recently featured on GSA’s FAS Focus podcast, where she discussed the challenges and opportunities for the greening of the federal fleet among other topics.

“GSA is committed to working toward a better customer experience and bringing a more climate-focused approach to the Federal Fleet program across the government,” said Director of GSA’s Office of Fleet Management Bill Toth. “We remain focused on helping agencies drive towards the President’s goals for moving the fleet to zero emissions, meeting federal sustainability requirements, and will continue working with industry to make zero emission vehicles and vehicle-related products a top priority.”

