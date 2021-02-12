GSA Makes Seven Significant Awards as Part of Commitment to Invest in Critical Infrastructure, Economic Development Opportunities

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced seven significant new awards to strengthen the nation’s real estate portfolio, including six awards to small businesses. These investments reflect GSA’s commitment to strategic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, and to promote economic development opportunities in communities across the country.

“GSA plays a critical role in bolstering economic recovery,” said GSA Acting Administrator Katy Kale. “By creating jobs to design, build and repair our federal properties, in concert with focusing on sustainability and engaging small businesses, GSA is supporting the administration’s efforts to invest in critical infrastructure across the country.”

These seven new investments are as follows:

$44.5 million for design and construction of a new state-of-the-art Land Port of Entry (LPOE) in Madawaska, Maine, awarded to J&J Contractors, Inc. (small business). This LPOE project, happening concurrently with the MaineDOT Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge project, is intended to provide the residents of the entire region, a long-term, safe, and efficient flow of current and projected traffic volumes, including the movement of goods and people between the neighboring communities.

$11.1 million for design and building upgrades to the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, D.C., awarded to The Tradesmen Group, Inc. (small business).

$9.6 million for building upgrades to the U.S. Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service Center building in Ogden, Utah, awarded to Big-D Construction Corp.

$5 million for design and building repairs to the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigation Building in Washington, D.C., awarded to Signature Renovations, LLC (small business).

$2.7 million for exterior repairs to the Major General Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, awarded to Trivers Associates, Inc. (small business).

$2.4 million for building consolidation construction at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, California, awarded to Abide International, Inc. (small, minority-owned business).

$714,000 for building consolidation design on the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building in Cleveland, Ohio, awarded to MGA Partners, LLC (small business).

“By making these awards, GSA’s Public Buildings Service demonstrates our commitment to making sound capital investments in buildings that serve federal government employees from all branches of government,” said Acting Public Buildings Service Commissioner Allison Azevedo. “We are excited to move forward with each of these projects in a judicious fashion.”

Read more at GSA

