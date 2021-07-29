GSA Scores Top Grade in Small Business

This week, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) earned an A+ in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Small Business Procurement Scorecard for Fiscal Year 2020. This is the eleventh consecutive year that GSA has received an “A” grade or higher, demonstrating the agency’s impressive track record of delivering for small businesses.

The SBA’s annual scorecard measures how successfully federal agencies reach their small business and socioeconomic prime contracting and subcontracting goals. The scorecard also measures the agency’s efforts of consistent commitment to small business participation in federal contracting.

“These achievements illustrate GSA’s commitment to bolstering small businesses,” said Exodie C. Roe, III, Associate Administrator for GSA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). “We’re looking forward to building on this success as we expand our outreach to the small business community across the country.”

During Fiscal Year 2020, GSA awarded $2.6 billion, more than 49 percent of eligible contract dollars to small businesses and exceeded all of its small business and socio-economic small business goals at the prime contract level. GSA also surpassed expectations of its small business subcategory goal at the subcontracting level.

Expanding opportunities for the small business community is critical to strengthening the nation’s economy. In support of this effort, GSA has pushed forward several initiatives in order to improve its advocacy and education efforts for small businesses. This has entailed hosting more than 128 virtual events nationwide for approximately 9,117 small businesses and coordinating 35 events to match small businesses with larger, prime contractors. To date, 916 small businesses participated in these matchmaking opportunities.

GSA continues to support small business partners in its recent awards to strengthen the nation’s real estate portfolio. These investments, including six awards to small businesses, reflect GSA’s commitment to strategic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, and promote economic development opportunities in communities across the country.

Read more at GSA

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)