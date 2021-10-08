GSA Supports Strategic Initiatives to Bolster Small Business Opportunities in Government

During September, the U.S. General Services Administration’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) marked Small Business Week by showcasing opportunities for small businesses to engage in the federal marketplace.

Last week, GSA’s OSDBU also hosted “Small Business Works: 2021 Level Up & Network Series” where Associate Administrator Exodie Roe joined federal leaders and experts across government and industry, all of whom shared their strategies to support America’s small business entrepreneurs. This large-scale virtual training and matchmaking event provided attendees with critical information to be successful in federal procurement. GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan delivered a keynote address at the event and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) across government.

“GSA is setting the bar by integrating DEIA principles into everything we do,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We want to ensure that small businesses from disadvantaged socioeconomic categories and communities are well-represented in the procurement process.”

In alignment with GSA’s mission critical work on the key priorities for the Biden-Harris Administration, part of this effort includes the Administration’s new goals to grow federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses by fifty percent, translating to an additional $100 billion over 5 years. GSA is committed to supporting the whole of government approach that the Administration put forth by collaborating with industry on federal acquisition requirements and best practices promoting opportunities for all socio-economic entities.

GSA offers video resources, training opportunities and government contracting fact sheets available online for small business owners that are interested in looking for opportunities in the federal marketplace.

