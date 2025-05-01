Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday he was ending the Defense Department’s Women, Peace and Security program, which he termed a “Biden initiative” and that was enacted by President Donald Trump in his first term, championed by his daughter Ivanka Trump and based on a law co-sponsored by Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he was a member of the Senate.

Experts say the move will have significant consequences for women in the military and the US military’s goals abroad.

“This morning, I proudly ENDED the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense. WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING,” Hegseth posted.

