Hegseth Announces He’s Ending Pentagon Involvement in Trump Initiative Empowering Women

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds to questions during a roundtable discussion with Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and state officials supporting southern border operations at the Border Patrol South Station in Eagle Pass, Texas, March 5, 2025. (Photo: Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena via DOD)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday he was ending the Defense Department’s Women, Peace and Security program, which he termed a “Biden initiative” and that was enacted by President Donald Trump in his first term, championed by his daughter Ivanka Trump and based on a law co-sponsored by Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he was a member of the Senate.

Experts say the move will have significant consequences for women in the military and the US military’s goals abroad.

“This morning, I proudly ENDED the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense. WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING,” Hegseth posted.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

