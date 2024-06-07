Today, House Appropriators are marking up their FY25 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget recommendations, setting the starting point for negotiations with the Senate later this year. The committee has proposed $61.4 billion in net discretionary funding, slightly above the current FY24 budget of $60.8 billion. These funds are primarily allocated to sustain DHS operations.

The committee recommends $18.2 billion for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is $1.36 billion below the FY24 level. This includes $600 million for additional border wall construction and maintains funding for 22,000 Border Patrol Agents. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is allocated $10.5 billion, $959.7 million above FY24, including $3.1 billion for 50,000 detention beds, an increase of 16,000 over the current congressional level.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is set to receive $11.5 billion, $922 million above FY24, with notable allocations including $175.2 million for additional Computed Tomography (CT) machines to screen carry-on baggage. The Coast Guard’s budget is proposed at $14.2 billion, $1.3 billion above FY24, including $335 million for four additional Fast Response Cutters and $530 million for the Offshore Patrol Cutter.

Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) is allocated $112.4 million, $168.7 million below FY24, as it is primarily funded by fees, not appropriated dollars. The Secret Service is allocated $3.2 billion, $70.3 million above FY24, including $1.3 billion for Protective Operations, with $95.2 million earmarked for protective intelligence. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is set to receive $2.9 billion, $57.8 million above FY24. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposed to receive $28.4 billion, $2.8 billion above FY24, including $22.7 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund and $2.8 billion in state and local grants.

Despite FY25 beginning on October 1, it is unlikely a budget agreement will be in place by then.