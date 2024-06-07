83.1 F
House Appropriators Mark Up FY25 DHS Budget Recommendations

By Matt Seldon
Today, House Appropriators are marking up their FY25 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget recommendations, setting the starting point for negotiations with the Senate later this year. The committee has proposed $61.4 billion in net discretionary funding, slightly above the current FY24 budget of $60.8 billion. These funds are primarily allocated to sustain DHS operations.

The committee recommends $18.2 billion for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is $1.36 billion below the FY24 level. This includes $600 million for additional border wall construction and maintains funding for 22,000 Border Patrol Agents. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is allocated $10.5 billion, $959.7 million above FY24, including $3.1 billion for 50,000 detention beds, an increase of 16,000 over the current congressional level.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is set to receive $11.5 billion, $922 million above FY24, with notable allocations including $175.2 million for additional Computed Tomography (CT) machines to screen carry-on baggage. The Coast Guard’s budget is proposed at $14.2 billion, $1.3 billion above FY24, including $335 million for four additional Fast Response Cutters and $530 million for the Offshore Patrol Cutter.

Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) is allocated $112.4 million, $168.7 million below FY24, as it is primarily funded by fees, not appropriated dollars. The Secret Service is allocated $3.2 billion, $70.3 million above FY24, including $1.3 billion for Protective Operations, with $95.2 million earmarked for protective intelligence. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is set to receive $2.9 billion, $57.8 million above FY24. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposed to receive $28.4 billion, $2.8 billion above FY24, including $22.7 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund and $2.8 billion in state and local grants.

Despite FY25 beginning on October 1, it is unlikely a budget agreement will be in place by then.

