House Passes Cyber Incident Reporting Legislation and Other Critical Provisions in NDAA

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, lauded passage of numerous bipartisan cybersecurity and homeland security measures in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (H.R. 4350), which passed the House of Representatives yesterday.

“I am pleased by the overwhelming bipartisan support in the House for homeland security measures that tackle everything from DHS’ historic morale problems, to human trafficking, to cybersecurity and transportation security,” said Chairman Thompson. “The amendments authorizing mandatory cyber incident reporting and the CyberSentry program – two major cybersecurity priorities – underscore the bipartisan interest in strengthening CISA’s capabilities to support the private sector that is being barraged with more frequent and increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

“I thank Chairwoman Yvette Clarke, as well as Ranking Member Katko and Ranking Member Garbarino, for their months of working closely with critical infrastructure operators and security researchers on legislation to require covered critical infrastructure entities to report certain cyber incidents to CISA. Once enacted, CISA will be on the path to getting the information it needs to identify malicious cyber campaigns early, gain a greater understanding of the cyber threat landscape, and be a better security partner to its critical infrastructure partners.”

Measures passed:

Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure. Passed through a bipartisan amendment sponsored by Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY), Chairwoman of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection & Innovation Subcommittee, Chairman Thompson (D-MS), Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Andrew Gabarino (R-NY), Ranking Member of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection & Innovation Subcommittee. This provision would require the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to establish requirements and procedures for covered critical infrastructure owners and operators to report covered cybersecurity incidents to a new Cyber Incident Review Office, to be established within CISA. The Committee previously held a legislative hearing on this legislation this month.

CISA’s CyberSentry Program. Passed through a bipartisan amendment sponsored by Reps. Clarke, Thompson, Katko, and Gabarino. This provision authorizes the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) CyberSentry program. CyberSentry is a critical Industrial Control System (ICS) cybersecurity program that allows CISA to enter into strategic, voluntary partnerships with priority ICS owners and operators to provide enhanced cyber threat monitoring and detection.

Department of Homeland Security Measures. Passed through a bipartisan amendment sponsored by Rep. Thompson and Katko. This provision is comprised of 19 House-passed legislative provisions to strengthen and improve DHS, research and development, cybersecurity, transportation security, and other matters. Legislation included:

Read more at the House Homeland Security Committee