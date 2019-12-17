House Passes Shutdown-Averting Spending Bills, Federal Pay Raise

The House on Tuesday cleared the first hurdle needed to avert a second holiday government shutdown this year with the passage of two massive “minibus” spending bills.

One “minibus” includes a 3.1% average federal pay raise for civilian employees, as well as a smattering of other policy and spending priorities. Both spending bills, which easily passed the House Tuesday afternoon, would fund all government for the rest of fiscal 2020.

Specifically, the deal includes a 2.6% across-the-board increase in base pay with an additional 0.5% in locality adjustments, for a total average of 3.1%. If passed into law, raises would go into effect on the first applicable pay period of the new year.

