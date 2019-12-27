President Donald Trump participates in a meeting with National Security Adviser Ambassador John Bolton, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats in the Oval Office on Jan. 31. 2019. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craghead)

Intel Probe Puts CIA’s Haspel in a Bind

The prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to examine the origins of the Russia investigation is focusing much of his attention on the CIA, placing the agency’s director, Gina Haspel, at the center of a politically toxic tug-of-war between the Justice Department and the intelligence community.

The prosecutor, John Durham, has reportedly asked the CIA for former director John Brennan’s communications as he examines the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened in the election specifically to help Donald Trump.

Barr has been skeptical of the agency’s conclusions about Putin’s motivations, despite corroboration by the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee and an adversarial review by former CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

