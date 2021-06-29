Intelligence Community Named a ‘Best Pace to Work’ for 12th Consecutive Year

For the 12th consecutive year, the Intelligence Community (IC) has been named as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Federal Government.” The IC ranked second overall among large federal agencies with more than 15,000 full-time permanent employees. This overall ranking is up from third since 2019 and is the IC’s highest ranking ever.

The Partnership for Public Service (PPS) compiled the 2020 rankings and presented the awards to agency leaders during a virtual conference today. Lora Shiao, Chief Operating Officer for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), accepted the award on behalf of the IC.

“The Intelligence Community has the most extraordinary workforce – talented, compassionate, and dedicated,” said DNI Avril Haines. “This award is a testament to their resilience during an especially difficult year confronted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am honored to work alongside such exceptional professionals and congratulate the entire IC on this well-deserved recognition.”

The “Best Places to Work” rankings measure employee satisfaction and engagement with their agencies across several key workplace categories. Among the results, the IC is the top ranked large agency for work life balance and received high scores for effective leadership, team work, innovation, and skills to meet mission needs.

The results are based on data from the Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, as well as responses collected by several agencies that surveyed their employees during the same time period last year.

PPS is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that aims to revitalize the federal government by transforming the way government works and inspiring a new generation to serve. For more details, visit: bestplacestowork.org.

