Internship Opportunity at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)

The Office of Homeland Interdiction and Supply Disruption at ONDCP is seeking motivated undergraduate and graduate students for a Summer 2025 internship.

This is a unique opportunity to work on counternarcotics policy at the highest levels of government. Our office administers the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program and coordinates U.S. interdiction efforts across multiple agencies.

Interns will:
Gain exposure to senior policymakers and interagency coordination.
Work directly on grant programs, policy development, interdiction efforts, and law enforcement initiatives.
Develop professional experience in homeland security, law enforcement policy, and drug control strategy.

Internship dates: Monday, June 23 – Friday, August 22, 2025
Location: ONDCP offices adjacent to the White House Complex (Washington, D.C.)
Schedule: Monday–Friday, full-time (8 hours/day)
Note: This is an unpaid internship.

Eligibility: Open to undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled in a degree program.

To apply: Email [email protected] with the following:

Cover letter detailing your interest
Resume
Transcript

Applications are due by May 14, 2025.

