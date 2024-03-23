In an effort to deepen collaboration with industry partners and enhance transparency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) and Transformation and Strategy Office (TSO) recently hosted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Industry Day. This two-day event, held on February 27th and 28th, aimed to foster open dialogue and provide vital information regarding the IRS’s Strategic Operating Plan (SOP) priorities to industry stakeholders.

The IRA Industry Day marked a significant milestone in the IRS’s ongoing efforts to adapt and respond to the evolving landscape of taxation and public finance management, particularly in light of the challenges and opportunities presented by the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation, which represents one of the most substantial investments in domestic policy in decades, necessitates a comprehensive and forward-looking approach from the IRS to effectively implement its provisions and achieve its intended outcomes.

Over the course of the event, participants were offered a unique opportunity to engage directly with IRS leaders and gain insights into the agency’s strategic direction and priorities. This included discussions on a wide range of topics relevant to both the IRS and its industry partners, from modernizing tax administration systems and enhancing taxpayer services to ensuring the efficient and effective deployment of IRA-related initiatives.

Following the conclusion of the Industry Day, the IRS has made the presentation materials available to the public, offering a detailed overview of the SOP priorities discussed during the event. This move to share the deck publicly underscores the IRS’s commitment to transparency and its desire to maintain an ongoing dialogue with industry partners and other stakeholders.

Click here to see the event details and here to read the full deck.