83.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 31, 2025
Federal GovernmentPeople on the Move

Jeffrey Kessler Confirmed as Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jeffrey Kessler as Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security in a 54-45 vote, placing him at the helm of the Bureau of Industry and Security at the Department of Commerce during a pivotal time for U.S. trade and national security policy.

Kessler brings a wealth of experience in international trade enforcement and compliance, both in government and the private sector. Prior to his confirmation, he was a partner at WilmerHale, where he played a leading role in the firm’s International Trade, Investment, and Market Access Practice Group. In this role, he advised companies on the international trade landscape and helped them use international trade tools and investment to their advantage.

He previously served as Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Compliance at the Department of Commerce from 2019 to 2021 during the Trump Administration. As Assistant Secretary, he was responsible for ensuring compliance with international trade agreements and enforcing U.S. trade remedy laws.

In his new position, Kessler will lead the Bureau of Industry and Security in advancing U.S. national security, foreign policy, and economic interests through strategic export controls, treaty compliance, and the promotion of U.S. technology leadership.

Kessler holds a JD/MA in Law and Economics from Stanford University, an M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Chicago, and a B.A. in Classics and Philosophy from Yale University.

Previous article
Michael Faulkender Confirmed as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals