Jeffrey Kessler Confirmed as Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jeffrey Kessler as Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security in a 54-45 vote, placing him at the helm of the Bureau of Industry and Security at the Department of Commerce during a pivotal time for U.S. trade and national security policy.

Kessler brings a wealth of experience in international trade enforcement and compliance, both in government and the private sector. Prior to his confirmation, he was a partner at WilmerHale, where he played a leading role in the firm’s International Trade, Investment, and Market Access Practice Group. In this role, he advised companies on the international trade landscape and helped them use international trade tools and investment to their advantage.

He previously served as Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Compliance at the Department of Commerce from 2019 to 2021 during the Trump Administration. As Assistant Secretary, he was responsible for ensuring compliance with international trade agreements and enforcing U.S. trade remedy laws.

In his new position, Kessler will lead the Bureau of Industry and Security in advancing U.S. national security, foreign policy, and economic interests through strategic export controls, treaty compliance, and the promotion of U.S. technology leadership.

Kessler holds a JD/MA in Law and Economics from Stanford University, an M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Chicago, and a B.A. in Classics and Philosophy from Yale University.