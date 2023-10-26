79 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 27, 2023
Federal GovernmentMaritime Security

Lawmakers Worried Navy’s Ongoing Sub Spending Hasn’t Fixed Fleet Woes

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. will enhance the visibility of its strategic assets in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula to include an upcoming visit of a nuclear-armed ballistic submarine to South Korea. (DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray)

As the government’s spending on the submarine industrial base grows, so too is concern among lawmakers.

The Biden administration’s recent supplemental spending request includes $3.4 billion for the submarine industrial base, which, if passed, would bring the total planned investment to $8.7 billion from the U.S. government from fiscal years 2017 to 2028. The Australian government, too, may pitch in an additional $3 billion to cover the increased workload as part of the trilateral submarine agreement with the United Kingdom and Australia, known as AUKUS.

Through this spending, the Navy now says it will dig out of an attack submarine maintenance backlog by late FY27 or early FY28. It has said it would get back to on-time attack sub deliveries by FY28 as well.

Previous article
China Chases US and Russia Guided-Missile Submarine Capabilities with New Vessels
Next article
Push to Accelerate U.S. Navy Submarine Production Receives $3.4 Billion Support
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights