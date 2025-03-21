58.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 21, 2025
Federal Government

Major Overhaul of U.S. Foreign Aid Structure Proposed in State Department Memo

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

“The U.S. international assistance apparatus is inefficient and fragmented.” That’s the start of a recently circulated memo, “Designing a New U.S. International Assistance Architecture.”drafted by the Trump Administration detailing a comprehensive plan to restructure how the United States distributes billions of dollars in foreign aid. The proposal signals a shift toward a more narrowly focused approach that prioritizes U.S. geopolitical interests and aims to counter China’s global influence.

Sweeping Changes to USAID
Under the proposed plan, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) would undergo a dramatic transformation, including:

  • Renaming the agency to “U.S. Agency for International Humanitarian Assistance.”
  • Severely limiting its mandate to focus primarily on humanitarian assistance, disaster response, global health, and food security.
  • Embedding the restructured agency within the Department of State
  • Eliminating nearly two dozen existing USAID bureaus (see image below).
State Department memo, “Designing a New U.S. International Assistance Architecture,” page 13 (Source: LinkedIn)

These changes follow the Administration’s 90-day pause on all U.S. foreign aid ordered on President Trump’s first day in office, which has disrupted humanitarian relief efforts globally. According to the document, approximately 80 percent of USAID grants have already been terminated, with much of the agency’s staff placed on leave or let go. 

Restructuring the Development Architecture
The memo outlines additional organizational changes to consolidate U.S. international development institutions:

  • Placing the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency under the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.
  • Creating a combined entity focused on promoting “American jobs and capital returns” to the U.S. through trade, investment, infrastructure, and “projecting America’s energy and technology dominance.”
  • Consolidating and moving all “politically-oriented” programs of interest to the Administration – democracy promotion, religious freedom, conflict prevention/stabilization, women’s empowerment, and civil society – directly under State Department control.

The proposal describes this restructured system as a “powerful counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” reflecting the administration’s stated goal of more effectively competing with Beijing’s global economic and diplomatic influence.

Strategic Refocusing
The plan argues that current U.S. aid architecture is “without strategic alignment,” and criticizes previous approaches creating overlap, chronic mission creep, and Congressional micromanagement with questionable results. Instead, the proposal advocates for:

  • Focusing resources on “regions critical to U.S. interests;”
  • Catalyzing economic opportunities that support American businesses;
  • Implementing time-limited programs with clear metrics for success;
  • Using blockchain technology – a decentralized ledger of transactions in a peer-to-peer network – to improve fund tracking and accountability; and
  • Adopting a more transactional approach that expects recipient countries to offer something in return for U.S. assistance.

The document is particularly critical of U.S. investments in countries where leaders “are not committed enough to the progress of their own people” or which have become dependent on American aid. 

Legal Challenges and Implementation Questions
While the proposal provides a roadmap for the administration’s vision, implementation faces potential obstacles. A federal judge recently blocked efforts by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to shut down USAID, ruling that these actions likely violated the U.S. Constitution.

The memo acknowledges that some changes would require congressional authorization. It is not known whether the document has yet been reviewed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: 25 Years of Evolving Information Sharing Into Actionable Intelligence
Next article
Stephen Feinberg Sworn in as Deputy Secretary of Defense
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals