Matt Gaetz Nominated for Attorney General Job by Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida to serve as the United States Attorney General. Gaetz, who announced his resignation from Congress shortly after the nomination, brings with him a history of steadfast support for Trump, a focus on criminal justice reform, and advocacy for conservative causes.

A well-known figure in Florida politics, Gaetz previously served in the Florida House of Representatives before his election to the U.S. House in 2016. His father, Don Gaetz, was a prominent figure in the Florida State Senate, which influenced Matt Gaetz’s early political career. Gaetz graduated from the College of William & Mary Law School and briefly worked in private practice before entering politics. His initial years in Congress were marked by high-profile support for Trump, culminating in Gaetz’s efforts to challenge the leadership of then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

As a Congressman, Gaetz served on key committees, including the House Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Armed Services. Known for his vocal opposition to policies he perceives as detrimental to national security and fiscal accountability, Gaetz has been a central figure in conservative circles. He has remained a prominent voice in Republican efforts to address issues such as immigration, law enforcement reform, and cybersecurity.

In his role as Attorney General, Gaetz would oversee the Department of Justice (DOJ) and be responsible for enforcing federal laws, handling high-profile legal matters, and overseeing agencies like the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) amongst other duties.

The announcement was made in a statement over on X, and reads in full as follows:

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.”