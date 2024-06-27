Millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars end up in Taliban pockets every week, according to a new video shared by Jazz Cannon on LinkedIn, featuring a conversation between an Afghan-American veteran and Congressman Tim Burchett, representative of the 2nd District of Tennessee.

Explaining how $40m a week lands in the hands of the Taliban, the veteran says 40 million of American people’s tax money is shipped to Afghanistan by the current administration every week, and has been since September 2021.

He adds that the intention of the State Department is that this money goes to the Afghan International Bank (AIB) and is given to “local implementing partners” or NGOs, but this is not the case, as the AIB lacks “authority to auction or convert that money” and hands the 40 million over to the Taliban controlled Central Bank.

From here, Taliban members, including Noor Ahmad Agha, who has been sanctioned by the United States for financing IED attacks that have killed American soldiers, hold auctions where the money is “basically given to the Hawala system, or individuals involved in the Hawala license.”

He continues to explain that each week individuals who hold the Hawala license and can convert the money are invited to bid, and the winning bid is always placed by someone associated with the Haqqani network, which is a sanctioned terrorist group.

Those individuals take that money and convert it into Afghani, making between $1m-$3m profit every week, with a share of that going to the Haqqani Network, and another share going to the terrorists running the central bank.

Then that money is given to the nine hundred (pro Taliban) NGOs, which are all newly established with licenses and permits provided by the Taliban. According to the veteran, these NGOs receive the aid and then give a cut directly to the Taliban and other terrorists, or send aid and cash to areas inhabited by Taliban sympathizers or Taliban fighters, with Haqqani fighters and families of suicide bombers known to have received this aid, says the veteran.

As they wrap up their conversation, the veteran explains to Rep. Burchett that we would see signs of the Taliban and other terrorist organizations crumbling within a year, if the United States were to suspend the $40m payment.

This comes as Congressman Burchett’s bill (H.R. 6586) to stop American taxpayer’s dollars being used to support the Taliban passed the House of Representatives under suspension of the rules on June 25, 2024.