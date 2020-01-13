More Firms Will Now Be Eligible for Government Small Business Contracts

More companies will be eligible to compete for federal contracts reserved for small businesses, due to the recent implementation of a 2018 law.

On Monday, the Small Businesses Administration’s final rule to implement the 2018 Small Business Runway Extension Act took effect, increasing the period of measuring small businesses’ annual revenue from three to five years in the contract evaluation process. This is “going to increase the pool of eligible participants and make a lot more companies eligible to participate for small business set asides,” said Daniel Snyder, director of contract analysis at Bloomberg Government.

Read more at NextGov

