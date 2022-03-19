More Identity Verification and Onboarding Locations Announced for the Federal Workforce

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the United States Postal Service (USPS) will open six additional USAccess Credentialing Post Office Sites (CPOS) nationwide this summer, with plans to have a total of 22 CPOS operating nationwide by close of 2022. This aligns with the goal to strengthen and empower the federal workforce by giving them more options to enroll, receive, and update their security credentials at a designated USPS location, even on the weekends. By making credentialing easier for federal workers, we ensure the continuity of services for the American people.

The first group of expansion sites are projected to open in the following cities:

Sacramento, California

New York

Houston

Lakeland, Florida

San Marcos, Texas

Fredericksburg, Virginia

“This offers new opportunities for USAccess to expand to needed areas and address the shifting federal workforce, making shared services more accessible,” said Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner, Federal Acquisition Services, Information Technology Category.

Successful Pilot Program

The USAccess Point pilot launched November 5, 2020 to:

enhance customer service,

create efficiency,

and prove federal services can be delivered by leveraging the nation’s largest retail infrastructure.

“The U.S. Postal Service’s expanded relationship with GSA USAccess is an excellent, real-world example of delivering services closer to where they are needed,” said Jeff Tackes, USPS director of Digital Business Services. “By partnering with all levels of government to engage and provide services for citizens, the U.S. Postal Service increases government visibility and increases revenue. This program aligns perfectly with the Postmaster General’s Delivering for America plan.”

This proven collaboration between GSA and USPS was instrumental in extending USAccess credentialing services for the federal workforce and federal contractors to more locations.

