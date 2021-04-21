National Search Begins for Chief of Police for the U.S. Capitol Police

The Capitol Police Board (CPB) announces a national search for the Chief of Police for the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP). The Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, DC-based police research and policy organization, will assist with the recruitment.

Following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and a second fatal attack on an officer on April 2, the USCP is facing some of the most difficult challenges in its 193-year history. The Department seeks a transformative leader who can inspire and usher change, effectively managing the many complex facets associated with securing our nation’s Capitol and its Members, while navigating an exceptionally dynamic and complex law enforcement environment.

The USCP is currently authorized over 2,500 employees. Congress is reviewing recommendations that may increase personnel, training, equipment and other resources in order to enhance its mission.

Applications will be accepted through May 17 with an anticipated selection by early summer.

Read more at Capitol Police

