Officer Attacked During Capitol Riot Pens Letter About Ongoing Trauma, Calls on Lawmakers to Recognize Officers’ Bravery

An officer attacked by Capitol rioters has penned a letter describing the ongoing trauma he has experienced since he was pulled into a crowd and beaten on January 6. In his letter, he urged elected officials to recognize officers for their bravery that day, calling those who have downplayed the attack “disgraceful.”

Mike Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan police officer, said he was defending a doorway to the Capitol on January 6 when he was pulled into the crowd alone, beaten with fists and metal objects, stripped of his badge and ammunition and shocked multiple times with a Taser.

“In many ways I still live my life as if it is January 07, 2021,” Fanone said in a letter obtained first by CBS News. “I struggle daily with the emotional anxiety of having survived such a traumatic event but I also struggle with the anxiety of hearing those who continue to downplay the events of that day and those who would ignore them altogether with their lack of acknowledgement.”

