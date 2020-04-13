OMB Issues Implementation Guidance for Supplemental Funding Provided in Response to COVID-19

The Federal Government’s aggressive response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19) includes an unprecedented economic relief package for Americans in need. A series of laws, including the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 (Public Law 116-123), the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA; Public Law 116- 127), and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116- 136), provide direct economic relief to the American people, including individuals and small businesses, while providing health care resources to the front line battles where medical professionals are fighting the virus and defending the lives of Americans.

Time is of the essence, and the Administration is committed to the rapid delivery of these funds to the COVID-19 relief and response efforts. At the same time, spending transparency and regular reporting will provide important accountability mechanisms to help safeguard taxpayer dollars.

This Memorandum directs agencies to leverage and continue to employ existing financial transparency and accountability mechanisms wherever possible. In balancing speed with transparency, agencies are to consider the three core principles below:

Mission achievement – Federal managers and recipients at all levels should use data and evidence to achieve program objectives;

Expediency – Agencies should rapidly issue awards and fund programs to meet crucial needs; and

Transparency and accountability – Agencies must report information on awards to provide the public with information in a clear, accurate, and timely manner.

Additional guidance providing further details related to implementation ofCOVID-19 relief and response efforts will be forthcoming, as needed. Questions related to this guidance can be directed to coronaresponse@omb.eop.gov.

Read the full OMB memo

