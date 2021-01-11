One Member of Law Enforcement Arrested, 2 Suspended Over Conduct During Capitol Attack

One member of law enforcement was arrested and two Capitol Police officers were suspended for their behavior during the Wednesday insurrection at the Capitol, according to Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).

“The Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that potentially facilitated, on a big level or small level in any way, and it’s important that they’re cracking down on that,” Ryan told reporters Monday.

One of the officers who was suspended had been shown taking a selfie with one of the rioters in video footage that went viral on social media. The other had apparently donned a red “Make America Great Again” hat and directed the mob.

