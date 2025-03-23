49.5 F
Pentagon Issues Reminder on Social Media Guidelines for Navy and Marine Corps Personnel

By Megan Norris
The Department of Defense (DOD) recently instructed all Secretaries of the military to remind all Service members of public communications policies regarding “the expression of their own political opinions and the traditions and norms of military service.” This is according to the Department of the Navy memo labeled “social media guidance for all uniformed service members.”

The memo, signed by Acting Secretary of the Navy Terence G. Emmert, clarifies that U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel may maintain personal social media accounts but must ensure these don’t imply Navy or DOD endorsement of their personal content. While service members can appear in uniform or use military titles on their accounts, the guidance strongly encourages them to include disclaimers that make clear their views are personal and don’t represent official positions. This is emphasized specifically for senior personnel, “As the position and grade of individual Service Members increase, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between personal opinions and official positions of the DON or DoD.”

The memo also addresses political activity, reminding personnel that they “may not engage in partisan political activity while on duty” and should avoid creating the impression that their personal political activities have official military backing. The guidelines reference the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), noting several articles that restrict certain forms of expression, including contempt toward officials and conduct bringing discredit upon the Armed Forces.

The guidance was requested by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, and directs service members to review existing social media handbooks for both the Navy and Marine Corps, as well as the UCMJ and Navy Public Affairs policy for additional guidance.

To see the memo in its entirety as well as a sample disclaimer, click here.

