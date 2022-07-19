81.7 F
Pentagon Plan for Homeland Cruise Missile Defense Taking Shape

Framework coming just as the Pentagon enters a critical decision-making period as it formulates the fiscal 2024 budget request.

Photo of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Headquarters building on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. (DoD illustration by Lewis Carlyle)

The Pentagon’s plan to defend the U.S. homeland from cruise missiles is starting to take shape after a prolonged period of development because until recently, the threat was perceived as a more distant regional one, a senior Air Force official said.

North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command have been working for several years and across two presidential administrations to come up with a design that can effectively defend the continental U.S. from cruise missiles, according to Brig. Gen. Paul Murray, NORAD deputy director of operations.

NORAD and NORTHCOM, in consultation with the Missile Defense Agency and the Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization are closing in on a design framework for the mission, Murray said, just as the Pentagon enters a critical decision-making period as it formulates the fiscal 2024 budget request.

