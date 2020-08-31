President Trump, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert speak with FEMA Administrator Brock Long regarding Hurricane Maria’s impact on Sept. 20, 2017. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Report: Trump Offered FBI Director Job to John Kelly, Asked for Loyalty

The day after President Trump fired FBI boss James Comey, the president phoned John Kelly, who was then secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, and offered him Comey’s job, the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Michael Schmidt reports in his forthcoming book, “Donald Trump v. The United States.”

Driving the news: “But the president added something else — if he became FBI director, Trump told him, Kelly needed to be loyal to him, and only him.”

  • “Kelly immediately realized the problem with Trump’s request for loyalty, and he pushed back on the president’s demand,” Schmidt writes.

