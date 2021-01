The Republican-led Senate on Friday joined the House in overriding President Donald Trump’s veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill.

The veto override is the first of Trump’s presidency.

The bill, known as the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, passed the Senate with an 81 to 13 vote. The NDAA became law without Trump’s signature.

Earlier this week the House, with the support of more than three-fourths of the chamber, passed the override measure.

