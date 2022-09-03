Richard L. Revesz Nominated for Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at OMB

President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Richard L. Revesz for administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget.

Revesz, the AnBryce Professor of Law and Dean Emeritus at the New York University (NYU) School of Law, is one of the nation’s leading voices in the fields of environmental and regulatory law and policy. He has published ten books and more than 80 articles in major law reviews and journals advocating for protective and rational climate change and environmental policies, and examining the institutional contexts in which regulatory policy is made. Revesz founded the Institute for Policy Integrity, a think tank and advocacy organization that promotes desirable public policies for the environment, public health, and consumers. Revesz is also the Director of the American Law Institute, a leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize, and otherwise improve the law.



As Dean of NYU Law School from 2002 to 2013, Revesz increased the size of the full-time faculty by more than 30 percent, recruiting 46 new full-time professors and building the leading faculty groups in many significant areas of law. He raised a record-breaking $550 million to support the law school’s core initiatives and used a significant portion of these resources to enhance the law school’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Revesz designed and launched the AnBryce Scholarship Program, which gives full-tuition scholarships and institutional support to first generation college students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Revesz was born in Argentina, learned English as a second language, and immigrated to the United States when he was 17. He graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University, earned a Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and received a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal. Following clerkships with Chief Judge Wilfred Feinberg of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Justice Thurgood Marshall of the U.S. Supreme Court, Revesz joined the NYU Law School faculty in 1985.