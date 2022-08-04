Robert Shriver Nominated to Become OPM Deputy Director

President Biden today nominated Robert Shriver to be Deputy Director of the Office of Personnel Management.

The position has been vacant since Michael Rigas left in January 2021.

Shriver is currently the Associate Director for Employee Services at OPM. In this role, he leads OPM’s government-wide workforce policy team. His portfolio includes recruiting and hiring, pay and leave, strategic workforce planning, labor and employee relations, performance management, the Senior Executive Service, work-life, and the future of work. Shriver previously served at OPM during the Obama-Biden Administration as Deputy General Counsel for Policy, leading development and implementation of a number of government-wide initiatives, including expanding equality for LGBTQ+ Federal employees, improving Federal sector labor relations, and reforming the Federal hiring process. Shriver also served as OPM’s Assistant Director for National Healthcare Operations, where he led the implementation of the Multi-State Plan program under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

In the years between his OPM stints, Shriver continued to work on ACA policy, operations, and IT. Rob served as the Director of Marketplace Innovation, Policy, and Operations at the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority (HBX). He oversaw the complete rebuild of the Marketplace IT system and led the transition of all small business health coverage in the District to the HBX platform. He also negotiated and implemented a first-in-the-nation agreement with the Massachusetts Health Connector to share the HBX small business platform with Massachusetts small businesses. Shriver then worked for IdeaCrew, Inc., as the Vice President for Business Development, working with states to improve their health benefit exchange IT platforms.

Shriver began his career as an Assistant Counsel for the National Treasury Employees Union, litigating cases on behalf of federal employees in the Federal judiciary. Shriver earned his B.A. in International Studies from Virginia Tech and his J.D. from George Washington University Law School.