Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Announces Subcommittee Chairs and Ranking Members

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Rand Paul (R-KY), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, today announced the Chairs and Ranking Members of the committee’s three subcommittees for the 118th Congress.

“These subcommittee leaders are an essential part of our committee’s efforts to ensure the federal government is better prepared to tackle the challenges of tomorrow,” said Chairman Peters. “I’m excited to welcome the Senators who are joining our committee this Congress, and I look forward to working with all of our members on a bipartisan basis to bolster national security and build trust in the federal government.”

“Given the broad jurisdiction of this committee, these subcommittee leaders will play an important role in supporting our oversight and investigative mandate,” said Ranking Member Paul. “As Ranking Member, I also welcome our new additions, and I look forward to working with all of the committee’s members to keep the government accountable to the taxpayer.”

Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations

Chair: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Ranking Member: Ron Johnson (R-WI)

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has broad jurisdiction to conduct oversight and investigations of the U.S. government; the compliance of companies, individuals and other entities with U.S. law; as well as other matters affecting the national health, welfare, and safety. The subcommittee has investigated organized crime, securities and commodities fraud, and the use of offshore banking to carry out criminal activities among many other issues.

Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight

Chair: U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Ranking Member: Mitt Romney (R-UT)

The Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight is responsible for the prevention of waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars; examining emerging national security threats and federal preparedness to respond to those threats; and improving threat prevention coordination between the federal government and state, local, Tribal and territorial governments, among other matters.

Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management

Chair: U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

Ranking Member: James Lankford (R-OK)

The Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management is charged with assessing the management and operations of the nation’s border; conducting oversight of management and efficiency of government agencies and operations; and reviewing federal rulemaking and regulatory policies among other responsibilities.

Read more at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs