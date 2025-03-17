Senate Passes DC Budget Fix After House GOP Omission

The Senate passed a bill Friday night to free up more than $1 billion in Washington’s city budget, fixing an omission in the government funding bill now on its way to the president’s desk.

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on the Senate floor that President Donald Trump has “endorsed” the bill, along with House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.).

“There are no federal dollars involved,” Collins assured her colleagues before the Senate passed the bill by voice vote.

Read the full story at Politico.