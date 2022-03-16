62.7 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasFederal Government
Subject Matter AreasFederal GovernmentUkraine

Senate Passes Resolution Supporting Putin War Crime Probe

The resolution, spearheaded by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), passed by voice vote after negotiating changes to the resolution with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

By Homeland Security Today

The Senate on Tuesday passed a non-binding resolution supporting a war crimes investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution, spearheaded by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), passed by voice vote after negotiating changes to the resolution with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Graham, in a statement, said that he was “very excited” that the resolution passed and that the United States “should do all we can to aid this investigation by providing information and intelligence to the court in a timely manner.”

Read more at The Hill

Previous articleRussian State-Sponsored Cyber Actors Gain Network Access by Exploiting Default Multifactor Authentication Protocols and ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability
Next articleMayorkas Designates Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.