Senate Passes Resolution Supporting Putin War Crime Probe

The Senate on Tuesday passed a non-binding resolution supporting a war crimes investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution, spearheaded by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), passed by voice vote after negotiating changes to the resolution with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Graham, in a statement, said that he was “very excited” that the resolution passed and that the United States “should do all we can to aid this investigation by providing information and intelligence to the court in a timely manner.”

