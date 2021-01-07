Top Dems Sack Capitol Security Officials After Deadly Riot

Two top security officials in Congress were poised to lose their jobs over the embarrassing and deadly security breach of the Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he will fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger when Democrats take the majority later this month. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving will be resigning after the Capitol was overrun Wednesday by a pro-Trump mob that even some Republicans are calling “domestic terrorists.”

Pelosi also called for the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and said she has been unable to reach him. A spokeswoman for Sund said earlier he has no plans to step down.

