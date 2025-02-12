Trump Executive Order Aims to Slash Fed Civilian Workforce Via Layoffs

President Donald Trump late on Tuesday issued an executive order that aims to make deep cuts to the Federal government civilian workforce via “reductions in force” – more commonly known as layoffs.

The order says that Federal agency heads “shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law.”

It emphasizes that agencies should focus on cutting employees deemed not to be related to agency functions that have been authorized by congressional statutes.

