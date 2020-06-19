Trump Loyalty Purge Roils Pentagon

The White House’s post-impeachment loyalty purge is creating high-level personnel churn, felling two senior officials this week and raising new questions about Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s waning influence.

The two departures bring to four the number of high-level civilians who have left the Pentagon since February, when the White House installed a new personnel manager charged with identifying officials who aren’t considered loyal enough to the president.

The moves are sending a clear signal to the Defense Department leadership that those who aren’t viewed as completely on board with the president will either be ousted or passed over for higher positions.

Read more at Politico

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)