President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at a ceremony honoring the new SedDef at the Pentagon on July 25, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Trump Loyalty Purge Roils Pentagon

The White House’s post-impeachment loyalty purge is creating high-level personnel churn, felling two senior officials this week and raising new questions about Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s waning influence.

The two departures bring to four the number of high-level civilians who have left the Pentagon since February, when the White House installed a new personnel manager charged with identifying officials who aren’t considered loyal enough to the president.

The moves are sending a clear signal to the Defense Department leadership that those who aren’t viewed as completely on board with the president will either be ousted or passed over for higher positions.

