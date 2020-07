President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, according to people familiar with his situation.

O’Brien has been out of the office since late last week, one of the people said.

O’Brien came down with the coronavirus after a family event and has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council, doing most of his work by phone, according to one of the people.

