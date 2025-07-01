President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday to permanently revoke most sanctions on Syria — as the administration works to navigate upheaval in the Middle East and expand its effort to improve relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

The action will immediately terminate five executive orders that created the existing Syria sanctions program and direct the government to waive other sanctions on the books via Congress, export controls and other measures, according to administration officials who briefed reporters on the directive.

The move realizes a promise Trump made during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May to lift all sanctions on Syria. Saudi Arabia and Turkey have both pushed for the U.S. to remove the restrictions to facilitate reconstruction and allow its new leaders to see benefits from reintegration.

Read the rest of the story at POLITICO.