‘Uncertainty’ in Budget Process After OMB Ends Call for Agency Performance Metrics

The Trump administration, in an 11th-hour memo, has suspended a requirement for agencies to set strategic planning goals and to share progress made with Congress and the public as part of the annual budget process.

The Office of Management and Budget memo included an update to its A-11 Circular on Dec. 24 removing an earlier section of guidance that required agencies to evaluate the performance of their programs under the Government Performance and Results Act.

OMB expects to release new guidance for agencies that will outline new statutory requirements for agencies and “to facilitate the provision of more focused and meaningful information to stakeholders.”

