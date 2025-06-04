60.7 F
White House Releases Updates to FY2026 Budget Plan

What Homeland Security, Defense, and Civil Agencies Need to Know

By Matt Seldon
On May 30, the Trump administration released the long-anticipated Technical Supplement to the 2026 Budget, also known as the “Budget Appendix.” This document builds on the so-called “Skinny Budget” released May 2, offering a detailed breakdown of proposed discretionary funding across every federal agency, including the Department of Homeland Security, and lays out the administration’s fiscal and policy priorities heading into FY2026.

As previously outlined, the FY2026 budget calls for a dramatic cut to nondefense base discretionary funding. The Appendix confirms that the administration proposes a 22.6% reduction from FY2025 enacted levels, slicing $163 billion from the nondefense discretionary budget, bringing it down to $1.45 trillion. Defense spending, by contrast, would see a significant increase of 13%, or $119.3 billion, bringing total requested defense discretionary funding to $1.01 trillion.

What the Appendix Adds

The 1,200+ page Appendix functions as the granular counterpart to the topline proposals of the earlier Skinny Budget. It offers:

  • Suggested legislative language for appropriations bills
  • Detailed funding tables for Cabinet departments, bureaus, and sub-agencies
  • Justifications for major funding shifts or program eliminations
  • Narratives around program performance and strategic direction

Each department section includes allocations by program, staffing levels, trust funds, and revolving fund accounts.

