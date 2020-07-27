With Quick Return to ‘Normal’ Unlikely in D.C. Region, Energy Dept. Revises Reopening Plans

With schools, day care and public transportation still closed or operating under reduced capacity, the Energy Department is rethinking its original “phase three” reopening plans for headquarters employees in the National Capital Region.

Under phase three, Energy will rescind all full-time telework agreements it provided at the beginning of the pandemic and employees will be expected to return to their headquarters offices.

The department will, however, work with all employees to set new telework agreements and flexible work schedules that are tailored to their individual circumstances, according to an Energy memo.

