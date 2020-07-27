(Department of Energy photo)

With Quick Return to ‘Normal’ Unlikely in D.C. Region, Energy Dept. Revises Reopening Plans

With schools, day care and public transportation still closed or operating under reduced capacity, the Energy Department is rethinking its original “phase three” reopening plans for headquarters employees in the National Capital Region.

Under phase three, Energy will rescind all full-time telework agreements it provided at the beginning of the pandemic and employees will be expected to return to their headquarters offices.

The department will, however, work with all employees to set new telework agreements and flexible work schedules that are tailored to their individual circumstances, according to an Energy memo.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X