Global Resilience Commission to Host Energy Emergency Planning Webinar

The Global Resilience Commission will discuss renewable energy and the resilience of the world’s energy infrastructure system in the next episode in its monthly webinar series. The GRCom Greengrid Security Series: Planning for Energy Emergencies in Tomorrow’s Greengrid will take place on June 23 at 11 a.m. EDT.

The series focuses on addressing the challenges of energy emergencies and its impacts, as well as considering ways to protect the system and the evolving grid. The first hour of the June 23 webinar will feature a series of speakers who propose real solutions to the problems, while the second hour will extend the discussion into special segments and take questions from the audience.

The event will highlight the following four speakers:

  • Wanda Reder, President and CEO of Grid-X Partners, will discuss how security and cyber threats tie into the need for improved resilience.
  • Damir Novosel, President at Quanta Technology, will look back on the lessons learned from previous energy emergencies and provide insight on the best way to move forward.
  • Scott Aaronson, Vice President of Security and Preparedness, Edison Electric Institute, will focus on the biggest threats in energy, electric markets, and infrastructure.
  • David Roop, Principal Consultant at DWR Associates, LLC, will address a new set of challenges the energy market may face and provide insight on areas of caution.

