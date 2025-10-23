Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to Trafficking Arrests in Alabama

Law enforcement officers from across the region came together in Daphne, Alabama, recently for an operation resulting in several arrests and victim recoveries tied to human trafficking.

In just eight hours, participating agencies executed a coordinated effort that produced significant results:

2 arrests for exploiting adults

2 arrests for exploiting minors

2 victims recovered and a third identified

1 trafficker identified and a case built for local arrest

1 trafficker identified in prison, linked to a multi-state trafficking network

1 child buyer found in possession of narcotics

The operation highlighted how collaboration and training translate into actionable results for communities combating exploitation and trafficking. Agencies participating in the operation included the Daphne Police Department, Saraland Police Department, Spanish Fort Police Department, Orange Beach Police Department, Pascagoula (MS) Police Department, and Fairhope Police Department, all of whom contributed resources and personnel to the joint mission.

Skull Games Solutions provided two days of pre-operation training in Daphne, Alabama, equipping law enforcement officers with the tools and techniques to plan and execute coordinated anti-trafficking operations. The training focused on real-world investigative and analytical strategies that could be immediately applied in the field.

A 100% veteran-founded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Skull Games has spent more than a decade working in counter–sex trafficking. The organization’s team of professionals provides analytical and operational support to law enforcement agencies, helping identify and interdict sex predators through intelligence-led methods.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)