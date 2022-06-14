Look Out for Human Trafficking Indicators with Help from Blue Campaign

Did you know that recognizing indicators of human trafficking is the first step in a course of actions that can help save a life? When you are informed about what sex trafficking and forced labor can look like, you are empowered to identify potential victims. Once you observe suspected human trafficking, you should report what you see to local authorities, the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line (1-866-347-2423), or the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888).

Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and some red flags are more obvious than others. Blue Campaign offers a variety of resources to help you learn about the proper indicators:

Blue Campaign resources are available in multiple languages and available for free download and order. For more information, visit bit.ly/3LOjO53.