82 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasHuman Trafficking
Subject Matter AreasHuman Trafficking

Look Out for Human Trafficking Indicators with Help from Blue Campaign

Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and some red flags are more obvious than others.

By Homeland Security Today

Did you know that recognizing indicators of human trafficking is the first step in a course of actions that can help save a life? When you are informed about what sex trafficking and forced labor can look like, you are empowered to identify potential victims. Once you observe suspected human trafficking, you should report what you see to local authorities, the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line (1-866-347-2423), or the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888).

Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and some red flags are more obvious than others. Blue Campaign offers a variety of resources to help you learn about the proper indicators:

Blue Campaign resources are available in multiple languages and available for free download and order. For more information, visit bit.ly/3LOjO53.

Previous articleNew Digital Indoor Mapping Capability Now Available for First Responders
Next articleSVIP, CISA to Host Software Supply Chain Visibility Tools Industry Day Webinar
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals