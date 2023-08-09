Make This School Year Safer with Resources from DHS’ Blue Campaign

#BackToSchool season is here, and students across the nation are returning to the classroom. Now is an important time to talk to the students in your life about #HumanTrafficking — a crime that poses unique dangers to young people. Making sure students understand the warning signs of human trafficking and how to protect themselves from the crime can prevent exploitation and save lives. That’s why the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Blue Campaign created a variety of resources for young people, adults working with youth, and campus law enforcement professionals.

Whether you’re a student or someone who interacts with students, the following resources can help keep young people safe during the #BackToSchool season:

Pocket-sized youth indicator card highlighting signs of potential victims and potential traffickers.

Human trafficking response toolkits for school resource officers, student leaders on college campuses, campus law enforcement, and youth.

“Mia’s Story”: A four-part animated video series that depicts the experience of a young girl being trafficked from the perspective of different individuals in her life.

Protect Yourself webpage highlighting what exploitation looks like and how it starts.

Youth poster series highlighting the role social media can play in a trafficking situation. Available in both English and Spanish.

Youth professional and caretaker training lessons: A two-part online training highlighting what human trafficking is, why youth are vulnerable, and the role of professionals and caretakers in helping to prevent and report this crime.

Blue Campaign materials are available for free download on go.dhs.gov/Z8c.