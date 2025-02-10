33.7 F
Human Trafficking

Nurses in Colorado Are Being Trained to Identify and Support Human Trafficking Victims

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
As the FBI continues to monitor the rise of human trafficking in Colorado, particularly cases involving youth, various agencies and organizations across the state are working to combat the crime.

But one sector is on the frontlines.

“I think healthcare workers come across human trafficking victims more than any of us,” said Jenelle Goodrich, founder and executive director of From Silenced to Saved, a nonprofit organization that supports victims of sexual exploitation.

Read the rest of the story at Parker Chronicle.

