69.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Human TraffickingLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyIndustry News

OAS and Traverse Project Join Forces to Combat Organized Crime in the Americas

Traverse Project and OAS Forge Strategic Alliance to Combat Transnational Organized Crime

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Photo: Traverse Project)

The Traverse Project, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking through data-driven intelligence, has entered into a formal cooperation agreement with the Organization of American States (OAS) to bolster the capabilities of member states in addressing transnational organized crime. 

The agreement, signed at OAS headquarters in Washington, D.C., aims to enhance efforts against human trafficking and migrant smuggling by leveraging technological tools and intelligence analysis to support data-driven strategies across borders.

Austin Shamlin, CEO and Founder of the Traverse Project, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “This collaboration in the fight against transnational organized crime is of vital importance. We are happy to be able to provide technical assistance to you and member countries to take this fight to the next level.”

(Photo: Traverse Project)

OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin acknowledged the partnership’s value, stating: “To improve the situation on the ground we need to work from an operational perspective between the countries which are affected, and this is the way to do it by providing concrete assistance.”

This alliance underscores a shared commitment to deploying innovative, data-centric approaches to dismantle trafficking networks and enhance regional security.

Previous article
TSA Watchlist Policy Under Scrutiny After DHS Reveals Exemption for Senator’s Spouse
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals