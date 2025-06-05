The Traverse Project, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking through data-driven intelligence, has entered into a formal cooperation agreement with the Organization of American States (OAS) to bolster the capabilities of member states in addressing transnational organized crime. ​

The agreement, signed at OAS headquarters in Washington, D.C., aims to enhance efforts against human trafficking and migrant smuggling by leveraging technological tools and intelligence analysis to support data-driven strategies across borders.​

Austin Shamlin, CEO and Founder of the Traverse Project, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “This collaboration in the fight against transnational organized crime is of vital importance. We are happy to be able to provide technical assistance to you and member countries to take this fight to the next level.”

​OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin acknowledged the partnership’s value, stating: “To improve the situation on the ground we need to work from an operational perspective between the countries which are affected, and this is the way to do it by providing concrete assistance.”​

This alliance underscores a shared commitment to deploying innovative, data-centric approaches to dismantle trafficking networks and enhance regional security.