Oklahoma Strengthens Fight Against Human Trafficking With New Response Unit

Oklahoma is intensifying its efforts against human trafficking by establishing a dedicated Response Unit, becoming one of the first states to do so.

While prosecution remains a priority, state and city leaders, along with the community, are advocating for enhanced prevention measures.

Attorney General Drummond highlighted the ongoing issue of human trafficking in Oklahoma, stating, “Human trafficking is hiding in plain sight in the state of Oklahoma, and we have to do better.”

