Human Trafficking

Oklahoma Strengthens Fight Against Human Trafficking With New Response Unit

Kevin Metcalf, director of the Oklahoma Human Trafficking Response Unit, visited with members of the South Oklahoma City Rotary in Jan 2025 about their collaboration with law enforcement, community leaders, businesses and citizens to fight against human trafficking. (Photo: Kevin Metcalf via LinkedIn)

Oklahoma is intensifying its efforts against human trafficking by establishing a dedicated Response Unit, becoming one of the first states to do so.

While prosecution remains a priority, state and city leaders, along with the community, are advocating for enhanced prevention measures.

Attorney General Drummond highlighted the ongoing issue of human trafficking in Oklahoma, stating, “Human trafficking is hiding in plain sight in the state of Oklahoma, and we have to do better.”

Read the rest of the story at ktul.

