34.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
homepageHuman Trafficking

PERSPECTIVE: The Next One: Finding Purpose in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Kevin Metcalf
By Kevin Metcalf
Human Trafficking

William Shakespeare’s words in Macbeth capture a profound sense of despair and futility: 

“Life’s but a walking shadow; a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” 

At first glance, these words might seem like a resignation to meaninglessness. But when applied to the fight against human trafficking, exploitation, and abuse, they take on a different meaning—one that acknowledges the enormity of the battle, yet refuses to yield to despair. 

We cannot end human trafficking any more than we can eliminate poverty, mental illness, bad parenting, or people who exploit others for personal gain. The world has always known suffering, and it always will. But the goal is not to achieve some mythical final victory; it is to fight for the next one. 

The Next One 

I remember standing alongside Ben Owens at the scene of a tornado’s aftermath. The devastation was total: entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Amid the destruction, we saw a small house still standing, barely. Its windows were gone, its power was out, and its yard was littered with debris. Outside, three small children tried to play, but the wreckage was everywhere. 

Ben went to his truck without hesitation, grabbed a generator, and restored their electricity. We boarded up the windows. We cleared a safe space for the kids to play. And when the work was done, Ben didn’t dwell on what we couldn’t fix. He simply looked around and asked, Where’s the next one? 

That moment defined something crucial for me. This work isn’t about solving the entirety of human suffering. It’s about the next one. The next child in need. The next survivor who needs help. The next person we can reach before they are lost to exploitation. 

Fighting for the Individual 

Many look at human trafficking and see an overwhelming, insurmountable crisis. They measure success in sweeping numbers, grand policies, and ambitious initiatives. But for those of us who step into the arena day after day, the real battle is personal. It is not about statistics; it is about individuals. 

We don’t fight to end suffering because suffering will always exist. We fight to reduce it, to intervene in one life at a time, to stand in the gap for those who cannot fight for themselves. 

We fight to: 

  • Help those who are suffering now. 
  • Prevent suffering in the future. 
  • If possible, stop people from becoming traffickers and predators. 

But, at its core, this work is about something much simpler: it’s about the next one. 

Enduring the Darkness, Finding Hope 

The fight against human trafficking and exploitation is grueling. It exposes us to unimaginable darkness. It forces us to confront evil, indifference, and systems that fail the most vulnerable. The weight of secondary trauma is real—living in constant proximity to misery, and pain takes its toll. 

And yet we keep going. 

We keep going because of the hope we see in a survivor’s eyes when they realize they are finally safe. Because of the moment a victim becomes a survivor. Because of the child who gets to play without fear, even if only for a little while. Because of the one life that is changed. 

Shakespeare’s words remind us that life is fleeting, full of sound and fury. But for those of us who have dedicated our lives to this fight, we find meaning in that fury. We do not chase illusions of ending all suffering. Instead, we find purpose in each battle, each rescue, and each life touched. 

It’s not about the masses. It’s not about the numbers. 

It’s about the next one. 

Previous article
DJI Will No Longer Stop Drones From Flying Over Airports, Wildfires, and the White House
Next article
Pete Hegseth Sworn in as 29th Secretary of Defense Following Contentious Senate Vote
Kevin Metcalf
Kevin Metcalf
Kevin Metcalf is currently the Director of the Human Trafficking Response Unit at the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. In this role, Metcalf leads efforts to protect vulnerable individuals and bring traffickers to justice, further strengthening Oklahoma’s efforts to combat human trafficking. Metcalf is a distinguished former federal agent and prosecutor with a long-standing commitment to child protection, and is the founder of the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), leveraging his extensive experience and expertise in law enforcement and child protection. The NCPTF is dedicated to supporting global law enforcement in cases involving missing, exploited, and trafficked children. Additionally, as a founding board member of Raven – the first and only 501(c)4 (nonprofit, social welfare) group focused on child exploitation in the United States – Metcalf has worked tirelessly to empower various agencies to safeguard children and preserve childhood. Metcalf is renowned for uniting experts across multiple disciplines – including legal strategy, open-source intelligence, geospatial analysis, and cryptocurrency – to enhance the effectiveness of global law enforcement efforts. His innovative approach has led to numerous recoveries and arrests worldwide, earning him recognition as a pioneer in integrating diverse intelligence disciplines to fight child exploitation and human trafficking. Previously, Metcalf served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney at the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for over 13 years, where he gained extensive experience in legal prosecution and child protection. He also previously worked as a Federal Air Marshal with the Federal Air Marshal Service, contributing to national security and safety. Metcalf earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals