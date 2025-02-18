PERSPECTIVE: The Next One: Finding Purpose in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

William Shakespeare’s words in Macbeth capture a profound sense of despair and futility:

“Life’s but a walking shadow; a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

At first glance, these words might seem like a resignation to meaninglessness. But when applied to the fight against human trafficking, exploitation, and abuse, they take on a different meaning—one that acknowledges the enormity of the battle, yet refuses to yield to despair.

We cannot end human trafficking any more than we can eliminate poverty, mental illness, bad parenting, or people who exploit others for personal gain. The world has always known suffering, and it always will. But the goal is not to achieve some mythical final victory; it is to fight for the next one.

The Next One

I remember standing alongside Ben Owens at the scene of a tornado’s aftermath. The devastation was total: entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Amid the destruction, we saw a small house still standing, barely. Its windows were gone, its power was out, and its yard was littered with debris. Outside, three small children tried to play, but the wreckage was everywhere.

Ben went to his truck without hesitation, grabbed a generator, and restored their electricity. We boarded up the windows. We cleared a safe space for the kids to play. And when the work was done, Ben didn’t dwell on what we couldn’t fix. He simply looked around and asked, Where’s the next one?

That moment defined something crucial for me. This work isn’t about solving the entirety of human suffering. It’s about the next one. The next child in need. The next survivor who needs help. The next person we can reach before they are lost to exploitation.

Fighting for the Individual

Many look at human trafficking and see an overwhelming, insurmountable crisis. They measure success in sweeping numbers, grand policies, and ambitious initiatives. But for those of us who step into the arena day after day, the real battle is personal. It is not about statistics; it is about individuals.

We don’t fight to end suffering because suffering will always exist. We fight to reduce it, to intervene in one life at a time, to stand in the gap for those who cannot fight for themselves.

We fight to:

Help those who are suffering now.

Prevent suffering in the future.

If possible, stop people from becoming traffickers and predators.

But, at its core, this work is about something much simpler: it’s about the next one.

Enduring the Darkness, Finding Hope

The fight against human trafficking and exploitation is grueling. It exposes us to unimaginable darkness. It forces us to confront evil, indifference, and systems that fail the most vulnerable. The weight of secondary trauma is real—living in constant proximity to misery, and pain takes its toll.

And yet we keep going.

We keep going because of the hope we see in a survivor’s eyes when they realize they are finally safe. Because of the moment a victim becomes a survivor. Because of the child who gets to play without fear, even if only for a little while. Because of the one life that is changed.

Shakespeare’s words remind us that life is fleeting, full of sound and fury. But for those of us who have dedicated our lives to this fight, we find meaning in that fury. We do not chase illusions of ending all suffering. Instead, we find purpose in each battle, each rescue, and each life touched.

It’s not about the masses. It’s not about the numbers.

It’s about the next one.