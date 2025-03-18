Police: Danbury Brothel Raid Leads to 5 Arrests in Human Trafficking Case Involving 15-Year-Old Girls

DANBURY — Five men, ranging in age from 23 to 40, are facing charges following a raid at a Chappelle Street residence where police say two teen girls were being trafficked.
Danbury police executed a search warrant Tuesday night at the home after gathering information that men “were paying money … to have sexual intercourse with a juvenile female” and later learning two 15-year-old girls were inside a basement apartment performing sex acts, according to arraignment reports and affidavits filed in state Superior Court in Danbury.
The girls had been “advertised” as underage, according to the reports, which say police determined one of the girls was a missing juvenile out of New York City.
