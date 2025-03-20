65.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Human Trafficking

Traverse Project CEO Austin Shamlin Featured on SOFREP Radio

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

Austin Shamlin, Founder and CEO of the Traverse Project, was recently featured on SOFREP Radio, a leading platform for in-depth discussions on military, intelligence, and global security issues.

Shamlin, a former police executive and expert in counter-human trafficking operations, has led groundbreaking efforts in using data intelligence to combat trafficking worldwide. His extensive experience includes roles with the University of Houston’s Center for Research Excellence to Counter Human Trafficking and Operation Path Forward, as well as law enforcement and nonprofit leadership.

In this interview, Shamlin discusses the critical role of intelligence and technology in disrupting human trafficking networks, his experiences collaborating with law enforcement and military personnel, and the innovative strategies employed by the Traverse Project.

Watch the full interview here.

Previous article
Common Good Cyber Launches a Cybersecurity Mapping Database to Help High-Risk Actors
Next article
GAO: Critical Gaps Remain Unaddressed Within DHS
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals