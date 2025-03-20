Traverse Project CEO Austin Shamlin Featured on SOFREP Radio

Austin Shamlin, Founder and CEO of the Traverse Project, was recently featured on SOFREP Radio, a leading platform for in-depth discussions on military, intelligence, and global security issues.

Shamlin, a former police executive and expert in counter-human trafficking operations, has led groundbreaking efforts in using data intelligence to combat trafficking worldwide. His extensive experience includes roles with the University of Houston’s Center for Research Excellence to Counter Human Trafficking and Operation Path Forward, as well as law enforcement and nonprofit leadership.

In this interview, Shamlin discusses the critical role of intelligence and technology in disrupting human trafficking networks, his experiences collaborating with law enforcement and military personnel, and the innovative strategies employed by the Traverse Project.

Watch the full interview here.